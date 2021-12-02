Germany announces nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated
Germany on Thursday announced a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated, as its leaders backed plans for mandatory vaccinations in the coming months.
#lockdown
Political parties in Germany are also progressing towards a plan to make vaccination mandatory in near future.
