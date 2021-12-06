One of the scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is warning that the next pandemic may be more contagious and more lethal unless more money is devoted to research and preparations to fight emerging viral threats.In...Full Article
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Scientist behind UK vaccine says next pandemic may be worse
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
A scientist behind the AstraZeneca vaccine is warning the next pandemic may be worse
NPR
Sarah Gilbert helped develop the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. She says without more spending to fight emerging viral..