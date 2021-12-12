A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the US in a storm front that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed...Full Article
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 US states
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kentucky Hardest Hit As Storms Leave Dozens Dead In 5 States
Watch VideoA monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a..
Newsy