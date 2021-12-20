More than 200 are dead and many are missing after Typhoon Rai hit the Philippines
Published
Over 200 people are dead and many missing after Typhoon Rai, the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines in 2021.
Published
Over 200 people are dead and many missing after Typhoon Rai, the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines in 2021.
At least 75 people have been reported killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year. More than 300,000 people..
At least 75 people have been reported killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official tallies showed..