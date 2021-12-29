The head of the World Health Organisation said Wednesday that he is worried about the Omicron and Delta variants of Covid-19 producing a "tsunami" of cases between them, but he still hopes that the world will put the worst of the...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: WHO chief worried about 'tsunami' of Omicron, Delta cases
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Omicron and Delta driving 'tsunami of cases' as COVID-19 records shatter across the world
SBS
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says he's concerned the Omicron and Delta variants circulating at the..