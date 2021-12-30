NSW has recorded a spike in hospitalisations after breaking a new daily record with 12,226 new cases of Covid-19 and one death on Thursday.There are 746 people in hospital with the virus, a jump of 121 from Wednesday, 63 of which...Full Article
NSW records rise in hospitalisations amid 12,226 new Covid-19 cases
