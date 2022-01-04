Albany's top prosecutor said he is dropping a criminal charge accusing former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of fondling an aide.Albany County District Attorney David Soares' decision comes three days before the Democratic ex-governor...Full Article
Groping charge against former New York Govenor Andrew Cuomo dropped
