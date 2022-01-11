Biden Plans To Back Filibuster Changes To Pass Voting Rights Bill

Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden will use a speech in Georgia to endorse changing Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, saying it's time to choose "democracy over autocracy." But some civil rights groups won't be there, in protest of what they say is administration inaction.
