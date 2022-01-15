Undersea Volcano Erupts In Pacific, Islanders Rush To Escape Tsunami
The eruption near Tonga sent large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground.Full Article
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Pacific nation of Tonga issued a tsunami warning Saturday after an undersea volcano erupted,..
The Pacific nation of Tonga issued a tsunami warning Saturday after an undersea volcano erupted. Video posted to social media..