Texas police in synagogue hostage standoff
Published
Hostage negotiators were locked in a tense standoff Saturday at a Texas synagogue where a man claiming to be the brother of a convicted terrorist has reportedly taken…Full Article
Published
Hostage negotiators were locked in a tense standoff Saturday at a Texas synagogue where a man claiming to be the brother of a convicted terrorist has reportedly taken…Full Article
Fox News' Bryan Llenas reports on the latest involving a hostage situation at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.
Police are negotiating with a man who appears to have taken hostages at a synagogue in Colleyville.