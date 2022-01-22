Arnold Schwarzenegger 'fine' following four-car crash in LA
A spokesman said Arnold Schwarzenegger is fine after being involved in a car crash that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries
Movie star Arnold Schwarzengger was involved in a car crash on Friday (January 21) that resulted in one person being taken to the..
Arnold Schwarzenegger has been involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles, California.