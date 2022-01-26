Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world.In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah's grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years...Full Article
Meet Methuselah, the oldest living aquarium fish
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Meet Methuselah, likely oldest aquarium fish
An Australian lungfish, what biologists call an evolutionary link between fish and amphibians, living in a San Francisco museum..
USATODAY.com