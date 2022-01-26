Prince Andrew: Lawyers demand US jury trial in Virginia Giuffre case
Published
Lawyers for the Duke of York, who denies allegations of sexual assault, write to a New York judge.
#jurytrial #virginiagiuffre
Published
Lawyers for the Duke of York, who denies allegations of sexual assault, write to a New York judge.
#jurytrial #virginiagiuffre
The UK's Prince Andrew wants to face civil charges of sexual assault in front of a jury, his lawyers have said. The prince has been..
In an 11-page document, lawyers for Andrew set out the duke’s response to Ms Giuffre’s allegations