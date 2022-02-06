White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine "any day," launching a conflict that would come at an "enormous human cost."The senior adviser to President Joe Biden offered another...Full Article
Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come 'any day'
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Top Biden Aide Says Ukraine Invasion Could Come 'Any Day'
Newsy
Watch VideoWhite House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine "any day," launching a..
Advertisement
More coverage
‘Be afraid’: Cyberattack in Ukraine targets government websites.
Rumble
A massive cyberattack left Ukrainian government websites temporarily unavailable on Friday, officials said. While it was not clear..