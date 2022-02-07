France's Macron Meets With Putin In Russia Over European Tensions

Watch VideoInternational efforts to defuse the standoff over Ukraine intensified Monday, with French President Emmanuel Macron holding talks in Moscow and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington to coordinate policies as fears of a Russian invasion mounted.

