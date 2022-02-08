Houston Texans hire defensive coordinator Lovie Smith as head coach
The Houston Texans announced Monday the hiring of defensive coordinator Lovie Smith as the franchise's next head coach.
Feb 7, 2022 • Houston Texans hire Lovie Smith as Head Coach & ESPN plays the RACE CARD and tells you HE IS BLACK!
Lovie Smith emerged late in the Houston Texans' coaching search to replace David Culley, who was fired after only one season.