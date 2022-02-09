Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis wins first U.S. gold medal at Beijing Winter Olympics
Published
Her snowboard cross win is also Jacobellis' first Olympic gold medal after a long road to victory for the 36-year-old.
#beijingwinterolympics
Published
Her snowboard cross win is also Jacobellis' first Olympic gold medal after a long road to victory for the 36-year-old.
#beijingwinterolympics
Watch VideoLindsey Jacobellis captured the United States' first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday, riding hard to the..
A Guide to the Upcoming , 2022 Beijing Olympic , Winter Games.
With the 2022 Winter Olympics just around the corner,
NBC..