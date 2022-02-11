Aaron Rodgers Earns NFL Most Valuable Player Award

Watch VideoA four-time MVP, three Super Bowl players and the beginning of a brother act. The Associated Press 2021 NFL awards had a bit of everything, starting with Aaron Rodgers becoming the fifth player to repeat as Most Valuable Player.
"It is kind of surreal sitting here," Rodgers said. "Being a four-time MVP is...
Watch VideoA four-time MVP, three Super Bowl players and the beginning of a brother act. The Associated Press 2021 NFL awards had a bit of everything, starting with Aaron Rodgers becoming the fifth player to repeat as Most Valuable Player.