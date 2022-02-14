Key U.S.-Canada Bridge Reopens As COVID-19 Protest Persists

Watch VideoThe busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing was open Monday after protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 measures blocked it for nearly a week, but a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa, persisted as city residents seethed over authorities' inability to reclaim the streets.
*SEE MORE: Police Arrest Protesters Who...
Watch VideoThe busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing was open Monday after protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 measures blocked it for nearly a week, but a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa, persisted as city residents seethed over authorities' inability to reclaim the streets.