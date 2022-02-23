Russia Evacuating Embassy In Ukraine With Region On The Brink Of War

Watch VideoRussia began evacuating its embassy in Kyiv, and Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia on Wednesday as the region braced for further confrontation after President Vladimir Putin received authorization to use military force outside his country and the West responded with sanctions.
