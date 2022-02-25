Europa League draw: West Ham land Sevilla, Rangers face Red Star in last 16
The Ibrox side were paired with the Serbian side in the Europa League last 16 draw in Nyon.
West Ham will face Sevilla in the last-16 of the Europa League, while Scottish champions Rangers have been drawn against Red Star..
Scottish champions Rangers will face Serbia's Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League last-16 while West Ham play Sevilla.