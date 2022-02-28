Russian President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper...Full Article
Ukraine war: Putin escalates tensions as nuclear forces put on alert
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ukrainian And Russian Officials Hold Talks In Belarus
Newsy
Watch VideoUkrainian and Russian delegations arrived for talks Monday on Ukraine’s border with Belarus. But it's unclear what, if..
-
Russia Puts Nuclear Forces On High Alert
OilPrice.com
-
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know as Ukraine resists advance
SeattlePI.com
-
Ukraine slows Russian advance under shadow of nuclear threat
PIX 11
-
‘They pray all day long’: How religious sisters are helping people in need amid the Ukraine conflict
CNA
Advertisement
More coverage
Putin puts nuclear forces on alert
Rumble
President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in the face of a barrage of Western..