North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Amid Rising Animosities

Watch VideoNorth Korea launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to speed up the development of his nuclear weapons “at the fastest possible pace” and threatened to use them against rivals.
