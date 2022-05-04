Judge Overseeing Chauvin Civil Rights Case Accepts Plea Deal

Watch VideoThe judge overseeing the federal civil rights cases of four former Minneapolis police officers in the killing of George Floyd said Wednesday that he has accepted the terms of Derek Chauvin's plea agreement and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison.
