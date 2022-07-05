Joey Chestnut Is Chomp Champ Again In July 4 Hot Dog Contest

Watch VideoFrankfurter-munching phenom Joey "Jaws" Chestnut put a protester in a chokehold while gobbling his way to a 15th win Monday at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, powering down 63 hot dogs and buns at the annual exhibition of excess.
In a decisive chowdown comeback, women's record-holder Miki...
Watch VideoFrankfurter-munching phenom Joey "Jaws" Chestnut put a protester in a chokehold while gobbling his way to a 15th win Monday at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, powering down 63 hot dogs and buns at the annual exhibition of excess.