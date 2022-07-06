Authorities Release Names Of Victims In Highland Park Shooting

Watch VideoThe community of Highland Park is grieving after a gunman opened fire on a Fourth of July parade, turning what should have been a celebration into another mass shooting.
The police say seven people were killed, and 30 more were injured, when a gunman fired at least 70 shots at parade-goers.
"64 year old Kathryn...
