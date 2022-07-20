CDC Endorses More Traditional Novavax COVID Shot For Adults

Watch VideoU.S. adults who haven't gotten any COVID-19 shots yet should consider a new option from Novavax -- a more traditional kind of vaccine, health officials said Tuesday.

Regulators authorized the nation's first so-called protein vaccine against COVID-19 last week, but the final hurdle was a recommendation from the...

