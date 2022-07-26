Watch VideoThe Biden administration on Monday said the government will plant more than 1 billion trees across millions of acres of burned and dead woodlands in the U.S. West, as officials struggle to counter the increasing toll on the nation's forests from wildfires, insects and other manifestations of climate...Full Article
U.S. To Plant 1 Billion Trees As Climate Change Kills Forests
