Co-Defendant In Central Park Jogger Case Is Exonerated

Watch VideoA co-defendant of the so-called Central Park Five, whose convictions in a notorious 1989 rape of a jogger were thrown out more than a decade later, had his conviction on a related charge overturned Monday.
Steven Lopez was exonerated in response to requests by both Lopez's attorney and prosecutors at a court hearing...
Watch VideoA co-defendant of the so-called Central Park Five, whose convictions in a notorious 1989 rape of a jogger were thrown out more than a decade later, had his conviction on a related charge overturned Monday.