Britney Spears Will Not Sit for Deposition, Judge Rules
Published
A judge has just ordered that Britney Spears will not have to sit for a deposition.
#britneyspears
Published
A judge has just ordered that Britney Spears will not have to sit for a deposition.
#britneyspears
Britney Spears Won't Be Deposed, in Conservatorship Case, Judge Rules.
E! Online reports that Britney Spears has
had..
Britney Spears' dad Jamie Spears has been ordered to sit down for a deposition in Los Angeles by August 12th as part of an..