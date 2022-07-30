Iraqi protesters occupy Parliament in Baghdad
Hundreds of Iraqi protesters breached Baghdad's parliament in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.
Supporters of powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr penetrated Baghdad's heavily fortified "Green Zone" and occupied parliament in a..
More than 100 people have been injured in clashes in Baghdad on Saturday after protesters rallying against the nomination of a new..