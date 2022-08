Danuri - a portmanteau of the Korean words for "Moon" and "enjoy" - was on a Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida by Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX. It aims to reach the Moon by mid-December. "South Korea's first lunar orbiter Danuri left for space at 8.08am on August 5, 2022," Seoul's science ministry said in a tweet.