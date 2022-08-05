Israel hits Gaza with air strikes as tensions escalate
Published
At least eight people killed – including an Islamic Jihad commander and a young girl – and 44 wounded in the raids.
#islamicjihad #airstrikes #gaza #raids
Published
At least eight people killed – including an Islamic Jihad commander and a young girl – and 44 wounded in the raids.
#islamicjihad #airstrikes #gaza #raids
Israeli air strikes against Islamic Jihad military group kill at least 10 people and raise possibility of all-out war in..
Palestinian militants fired a rocket toward a city in southern Israel on Saturday (June 18), drawing Israeli air strikes, the..