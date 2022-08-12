Major News Outlets File Motion To Unseal FBI Trump Search Warrant

Watch VideoNewsy's parent company, E.W. Scripps, joined other major media organizations in filing a motion seeking to unseal all the documents related to the FBI search warrant of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence Monday.
Scripps — along with CNN, NBC and The Washington Post — believe the public...
Watch VideoNewsy's parent company, E.W. Scripps, joined other major media organizations in filing a motion seeking to unseal all the documents related to the FBI search warrant of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence Monday.