Islamic militants have stormed a hotel in Somalia's capital, engaging in an hours-long exchange of fire with the security forces that left at least 20 people dead, according to police and witnesses.In addition, at least 40 people...Full Article
Gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, leave 20 dead
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Gunmen Storm Hotel In Somali Capital, Leave 20 Dead
Rumble
According to police and witnesses, at least 40 people were also wounded in the late Friday night attack.
Gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, leave 20 dead
Washington Post
-
Gunmen storm Mogadishu hotel, leave 20 dead
USATODAY.com
-
Gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, leaving 20 dead
Japan Today
Advertisement
More coverage
Gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, leaving at least 20 dead
Islamic militants have stormed a hotel in Somalia’s capital, engaging in an hours-long exchange of fire with the security forces..
Belfast Telegraph