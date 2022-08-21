Somali authorities yesterday ended an attack by Islamic extremists that left 21 people dead and over 110 wounded when gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital, Mogadishu.It took Somali forces more than 30 hours to contain the fighters...Full Article
Somali forces end hotel attack by Islamic extremists with 21 dead, 117 hurt
