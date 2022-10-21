Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon gets four months behind bars for defying subpoena

Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon gets four months behind bars for defying subpoena

New Zealand Herald

Published

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months in jail after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.US...

Full Article