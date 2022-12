A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands of people without power. The quake struck at 2:34 a.m. PT and power outages were reported by 5 a.m., per The New York Times. The region most affected was the coastal Humboldt County, per CNN. Over 70,000…



#fernbridge #usgeologicalsurvey #times #ferndale #northerncalifornia #eelriver #humboldtcounty