2 Dead, 4 Wounded In Paris Shooting; Suspect Arrested

Watch VideoA shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center in Paris on Friday left two people dead and four others wounded, authorities said. A 69-year-old suspect was wounded and arrested.
The reason for the shooting wasn't immediately clear. The Paris prosecutor’s office opened a murder investigation and was working to...
Watch VideoA shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center in Paris on Friday left two people dead and four others wounded, authorities said. A 69-year-old suspect was wounded and arrested.