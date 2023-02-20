Three Times Kate Middleton patted Prince William's butt after BAFTA PDA

Prince William and Kate Middleton's attendance at the 76th annual British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday night produced a number of viral moments. These ranged from clips admiring the princess' dramatic fashion choice for the event to both royals sharing an emotional look during the…



#princewilliam #katemiddleton #queenelizabethii #royalfestivalhall #royal #commonwealthday #westminsterabbey #bafta #twitter #caribbean