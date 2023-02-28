Turkey Earthquake: Why Did SoccerFans Throw Stuffed Toys on Field?
Published
During a match in Istanbul, soccer fans threw thousands of cuddly toys and teddy bears onto the pitch for child survivors of the Turkey earthquakes.Full Article
Published
During a match in Istanbul, soccer fans threw thousands of cuddly toys and teddy bears onto the pitch for child survivors of the Turkey earthquakes.Full Article
Sports fans generally are not supposed to throw objects onto the field of play. But Sunday was different. In a touching display of..