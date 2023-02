Stocks are drifting lower in early trading as Wall Street closes out a tough February. The S&P 500 was off 0.3% shortly after the opening bell Tuesday. The Dow and the Nasdaq composite also fell. Treasury yields were higher. After a hot start to the year bolstered by hopes that inflation was on…



#treasury #federalreserve #stepheninnes #spiassetmanagement #target #minneapolis #walmartandhomedepot #dollartree #kohls #kroger