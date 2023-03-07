Taylor Swift to receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award

Taylor Swift will receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards later this month, which will feature performances by Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, Coldplay and Pink, who is this year’s Icon Award recipient. The Innovator Award is…



#taylorswift #musicawards #kellyclarkson #keithurban #patbenatar #codyjohnson #coldplay #iconaward #pharrellwilliams #justintimberlake