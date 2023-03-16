Oprah Winfrey shares coronation advice for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Oprah Winfrey has shared her thoughts on whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should attend the coronation of King Charles in London on May 6. Winfrey, who is reported to maintain close links to the royal couple following their bombshell interview in 2021, was asked whether she thinks…



#oprahwinfrey #meghanmarkle #kingcharles #gayleking #cbsmornings #annnapolitano #stgeorgechapel #queenelizabethii #buckinghampalace #spare