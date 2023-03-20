Here’s What To Know About France’s Controversial Pension Reforms As Macron Survives No-Confidence Vote

France’s controversial pension reform proposal will become law, raising the country’s retirement age by two years, after President Emmanuel Macron’s government narrowly survived a no-confidence vote Monday—the culmination of months of intense protests and strikes that have gripped the country.…



#emmanuelmacron #macron #nationalassembly #renaissance #marine #lepens #nationalrallyparty #jeanlucmélenchons #lafranceinsoumise #article493