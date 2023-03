A Virginia elementary teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old boy in her classroom has broken her silence about the incident and her painful recovery. "Some days are not-so-good days, where I can't get up out of bed," 25-year-old Abigail Zwerner told NBC News. "Some days are better than others, where…



#virginia #abigailzwerner #newportnews #zwerner #uvalde #dianetoscano #lisasurleslaw #georgeparkeriii