Is Clint Eastwood missing? Recent photo shines light on actor's health

Reports are claiming Clint Eastwood hasn't been seen in 408 days, sparking fears about the health of the 92-year-old actor. A look at his daughter's Instagram page, however, should quell fan fears for now. The legendary actor and filmmaker has been prolific in the entertainment industry for…



#clinteastwood #radaronline #eastwood #hollywood #attpebblebeachproam #pebblebeachgolflinks #tomhoge #radar #francescaeastwood #eastwoodcompany