Thousands of pounds of a beef chuck product are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination. Approximately 3,436 pounds of various weights of boneless items labeled "Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef 61226 BEEF CHUCK 2PC BNLS" were packed on Thursday, Feb. 16, the US Department of…



