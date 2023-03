Humza Yousaf Wins SNP Leadership Contest To Become First Muslim Leader Of Scotland Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News, Yousaf beat devout Christian Kate Forbes to become the next leader of the governing SNP party, despite being strongly disliked among the Scottish electorate... Humza Yousaf…



#muslim #scotland #thomasbrooke #remixnews #yousaf #christian #kateforbes #snp #humzayousaf #nicolasturgeon