Biden Border Crisis: 39 Dead After Fire Rips Through Mexican Migrant Center A devastating fire ripped through a migration center near the US-Mexico border, claiming the lives of at least 39 people. According to NBC News, the fire occurred at the National Migration Institute (INM) in Ciudad Juarez,…



#bidenbordercrisis #firerips #mexican #mexico #inm #ciudadjuarez #elpaso #tylerdurden #tue